Blind singer with autism blows away ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges, audience with Golden Buzzer performance

A 22-year-old singer, assisted by his mother and a cane as he walked on stage, may have given one of the most memorable performances yet on “America’s Got Talent.”

Kodi Lee is blind and has autism.

His mother, Tina, told the show’s judges that he loved music “really early on.”

“He listened, and his eyes just went huge, and he started singing,” she said. “I realized he’s an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually saved his life playing music.”

She assisted her son to the piano, and he performed a rendition of “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway.

All four judges, along with everyone else in the room, were on their feet when he was finished. Judge Gabrielle Union hit the Golden Buzzer, meaning he’ll advance right to the live shows.

“What just happened there was extraordinary,” said judge Simon Cowell. “I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”