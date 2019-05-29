× City of OKC to pick up storm debris in designated damage area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Curbside storm debris pickup begins Thursday for residents in Oklahoma City in the designated storm area.

There are four sections of the storm area , which follows a track from NW 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard to NE 63rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.

The four sections are:

From MacArthur Boulevard to May Avenue between NW 10 th and NW 23 rd streets.

and NW 23 streets. From May to Santa Fe Avenue between NW/NE 10 th and NW/NE 36 th streets.

and NW/NE 36 streets. From Santa Fe to Martin Luther King Avenue from NE 23 rd to NE 50 th streets.

to NE 50 streets. From Kelley Avenue to Martin Luther King from NE 23rd to NE 63rd streets.

Click here for a map.

During the storm collection, the city will collect downed trees, limbs, fencing and other vegetative debris. Tree limbs must be cut in sections no longer than 10 feet.

Debris should be stacked on the curb away from mailboxes, poles, gas and power lines, water meters, trees and other obstructions.

Crews will make two sweeps of the designated storm areas from May 29 to June 17.

Click here for more information.