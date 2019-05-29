Community invited to help injured Oklahoma veteran with his new home

BLANCHARD, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is invited to throw their support behind an Army veteran who was severely injured during a tour in Iraq.

In 2007, Army Specialist Adam Putt deployed as a rifleman with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, 3rd Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division to Baghdad, Iraq.

Just one month into his deployment, he was hit with an improvised explosive device.

The blast killed several members of his division, and severely injured SPC Putt. As a result of the blast, SPC Putt lost both legs.

In the years since the explosion, Putt has adjusted to civilian life. He says he normally wears his prosthetics around town but prefers his wheelchair at home.

However, his home is currently not wheelchair accessible.

The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops learned of his story and decided to build Putt a custom home in Blanchard that has more than 40 adaptations.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Organizers say the home includes lower countertops, among other items that make life with a wheelchair a bit easier.

Now, the organization is asking the community for a bit of help.

On Saturday, June 1, Homes For Our Troops is inviting the community to a volunteer event to help landscape the new property. Volunteers are needed to lay sod and plant trees and flowers in preparation for Putt's homecoming.

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and small garden tools.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and landscaping will start at 10 a.m.

Shuttles will begin transporting attendees to the home at 9 a.m. from Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 313 Oklahoma 76 in Newcastle.