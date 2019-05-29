El Reno animal shelter taking care of pets whose families can’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - The quick and deadly El Reno tornado pinned people under debris forcing family members to become separated. A pair of pups were found in the rubble, and authorities say their owners were the two who went missing.

“It looked like a bomb went off,” Mike Townsend with El Reno Animal Control said.

When the dust settled from the deadly EF-3 tornado in El Reno, hundreds were left scrambling to find loved ones.

“People first and then the animals,” Townsend said.

Search and rescue crews looked for any sign of life in a collapsed motel and the leveled Skyview mobile home park next door.

The storm killing two and injuring dozens.

Animal Control also was called in to help after a pair of pups were spotted in the storm zone.

“I’m surprised they even survived that,” Dr. Charles Eisenhour from the Canadian Valley Animal Hospital said.

Those four-legged survivors were taken to the Canadian Valley Animal Hospital.

The Boston Terriers were suffering from hypothermia, covered in mud and one of them had a dislocated elbow.

“It was a lot of power,” Dr. Eisenhour said. “You either got hit by a truck or a tornado. It was just like phew pop!”

But the duo’s owners never called.

“Since we had these two dogs for two days and nobody ever said those are our dogs, we thought oh wow these are the dogs of the people who were deceased,” Dr. Eisenhour said.

The doctor was correct.

Tim Solis and his wife Bridget Brockwell died in the El Reno tornado.

The couple was reported missing from their trailer.

“I can’t even imagine losing someone like that and we are here to help in any way we can,” Dr. Eisenhour said.

The dogs were just two of the 38 animals El Reno Animal Control took in after the storm and more continue to pour in.

Some pet owners have picked up their lost animals, but several victims are still without a home, forcing the pound to remain filled to its limit.

“I have 16 pens and I’m packed full of dogs,” Townsend said.

The El Reno Animal Shelter tells News 4 it’s in need of dog and cat food as more animals are coming in by the day.