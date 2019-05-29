Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Emergency crews working to rescue person trapped in drainage ditch in NW OKC

Posted 8:26 am, May 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are working to rescue a person trapped in a drainage ditch in northwest Oklahoma City.

First responders responded to the scene near NW 62nd St. and Robinson just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a person is trapped in a drainage ditch.

No other details have been released at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.