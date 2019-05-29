Emergency crews working to rescue person trapped in drainage ditch in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are working to rescue a person trapped in a drainage ditch in northwest Oklahoma City.

First responders responded to the scene near NW 62nd St. and Robinson just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a person is trapped in a drainage ditch.

TAC 8 | Technical Rescue – Confined Space | NW 62nd St. / N. Robinson Ave. | Firefighters and Rescue Team on scene of a Victim trapped in a drainage ditch. Crews preparing to make entry into the ditch now. DM 8:18 a.m. pic.twitter.com/SgdFQQPAgm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 29, 2019

No other details have been released at this time.