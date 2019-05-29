Family of Edmond teen killed in officer-involved shooting files federal civil rights lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - The family of Isaiah Lewis, an Edmond teen fatally shot by police in April, held a press conference today with their attorney to announce they have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The family and their legal counsel, who flew in from Chicago to represent this case, say the police department and the city failed them.

"So why are we here today? No one can bring Isaiah back, and that's a tragedy," said Andrew Stroth, the Lewis family's attorney.

This case heating up after the city declined to meet with the Lewis family.

The city claims the victim's family was already alluding to an unjustified shooting before the investigation findings have been released.

"But we're here today because earlier we filed...a federal civil rights lawsuit and we're going after the city of Edmond and we're going after those officers who shot and killed Isaiah," said Stroth.

The toxicology report still isn't released yet, but police say drug paraphernalia was found on the scene.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney says the investigation is still under review.

The family’s attorney argues that this lawsuit is not premature and is asking to see evidence now.