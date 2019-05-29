Free grief workshop teaches families how to cope with loss during celebrated events

EDMOND, Okla. – Families who are dealing with grief are invited to a free event that helps teach people how to celebrate events while also honoring those we love.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families is hosting its free Summer Grief Workshop on Sunday, June 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edmond Fine Arts Institute.

The workship is a free event that will teach families how to cope with a loss during times that were once celebrated with a lost loved one.

“This may be your first Father’s day without dad in charge of the grill or the first lake trip without grandma,” said Erin Engelke, executive director of Calm Waters. “We invite anyone who is living in grief to register today for this workshop, so we can share a few new tools on how to honor your passed loved ones and thrive throughout this summer.”

Register your family’s attendance today at info@calmwaters.org.