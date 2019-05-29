× ‘Hamilton’ tickets to go on sale later this week at Civic Center Music Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY – It will likely be one of the hottest tickets in 2019, so many fans are already preparing for ‘Hamilton’ tickets to go on sale later this week.

The buzz began last year when OKC Broadway announced that its 2019 lineup would feature ‘Hamilton,’ one of the most popular shows on Broadway right now.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

‘Hamilton’ will be shown at the Civic Center Music Hall from July 30, 2019 through August 18, 2019.

Many theater lovers are already clambering to get their hands on tickets, and officials with OKC Broadway say ticket sales kick off later this week.

Single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 31 online or in person at the Civic Center Music Hall.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m.

There will be a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account, and prices will range from $70 to $185. Officials say there will be a select number of $345 premium seats available for all performances.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Oklahoma City engagement should be made through www.okcbroadway.com,” said Jeffrey Seller, producer.