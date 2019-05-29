“I was terrified,” El Reno tornado survivors recovering in the hospital from severe injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Several victims of the El Reno tornado are still recovering in the hospital after surviving the deadly storm.

“It kind of felt like an earthquake at first, but then the wind started picking up at the same time,” said Juan Ramos.

Ramos remembers the moment his mother and sister were when the deadly El Reno tornado hit their home.

“So then I was trying to grab my sister at the time 'cause she was at the top of the bunk bed, but then the thing just like devoured everything. The roof fell off on our sister,” he said.

The kids wanted to tell News 4 that their mom tried to save them.

“She tried to make it, to come and get us, like she was in the kitchen running, but she didn’t make it to the room in time. We were all still in the room,” said Ramos.

Norene Starr, Ramos' grandmother, says she couldn't find her daughter or granddaughter for hours.

“I had one daughter that called me and said, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I can’t find Nina. I can’t find the baby, we can’t find the baby,' and I didn’t understand her at first,” said Starr. “And then she said tornado and I went, 'Oh my God.'"

It's a moment she called a mother's worst nightmare.

“Being human my first response is 'protect my babies, protect my children' because I had a bunch of them down there,” said Starr.

Both her daughter and granddaughter were still in the hospital on Tuesday.

“My oldest daughter is here at OU Med and she had a broken neck, and my granddaughter she lost- she almost lost her arm,” said Starr.

She's just grateful all of her family is alive.

“I was terrified, I was scared… and I didn’t know where the other babies were until I got another call later,” she said. “I’m just thankful that I found them, and that they’re alive.”