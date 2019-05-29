Kay County Health Department offering free tetanus shots for residents affected by storms, flooding

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – The Kay County Health Department is offering free tetanus shots for residents affected by storms and flooding.

According to the health department, tetanus boosters are recommended for adults and adolescents every 10 years. However, health officials say if you have a wound that could have been contaminated by dirt or floodwater, boosters should be repeated if it has been longer than five years since the last tetanus injection.

The tetanus immunization clinic will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kay County Health Department in Ponca City at 433 Fairview.

There is no fee and officials say minimal paperwork is required.

For more information, call the Kay County Health Department at (580)762-1641.