Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

Posted 11:06 am, May 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a 30-year-old man is in custody for a murder that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near S.E. 44th and Sooner Rd.

Shooting near SE 44th

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Kiah Dykes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from some type of altercation in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to News 4 that 30-year-old Adam Jones has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Jones is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

