Medical examiner identifies 2 victims of El Reno tornado

EL RENO, Okla. – Oklahoma’s medical examiner has identified two people killed when a tornado hit a mobile home park over the weekend.

Spokeswoman Amy Elliott said Tuesday that 54-year-old Timothy Solis and 47-year-old Bridget Brockwell were killed when the twister struck the Skyview Mobile Home Park late Saturday night in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City. Elliott says the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries to both victims.

Their deaths were ruled an accident.

El Reno officials say more than a dozen families were displaced when their homes were damaged in the tornado, which the National Weather Service says was an EF3 tornado with wind speeds of up to 165 mph.

The tornado also destroyed the American Budget Value Inn and damaged several other nearby structures.

Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the area Monday.