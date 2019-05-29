New details released in murder of Oklahoma man

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning new details about the death of a Wapanucka man, whose body was discovered in a Coal County creek last week.

Court documents state that Stephen Simonds was reported missing by family members on May 14 after they didn’t see him for a few days.

However, investigators say they now know that Simonds had been murdered even before he was reported missing.

According to court records obtained by KXII, authorities say that Simonds was reported missing on May 14, 36-year-old Nakoda Brumley told his mother that he had shot and killed Simonds four days earlier.

The probable cause affidavit states that Brumley and Simonds were involved in a physical altercation on May 9. The next day, Brumley and his girlfriend asked their neighbor, Johnny Lowe, Jr., if they could borrow a rifle.

Documents allege that afternoon, Brumley shot and killed Simonds.

The affidavit states that Brumley and 41-year-old Destinee Hutcherson wrapped Simonds’ body in a blanket and loaded him into Hutcherson’s Dodge Durango. They ended up taking his body and dumping it in a Coal County creek.

Officials say the pair kept Simonds’ phone and continued to text people for two days in order to make them think that he was still alive. They eventually threw it out of the window of a moving car.

As it turns out, Brumley’s mother told investigators about his role in Simonds’ death.

Brumley and Hutcherson were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Johnny Lowe, Jr. was arrested on a complaint of possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.