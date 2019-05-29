× Non-profit foundation helping Oklahomans impacted by severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – As many Oklahoma residents are picking up the pieces following severe storms, a non-profit organization is helping Oklahomans who have been impacted.

“Whether you’re a homeowner whose property has been damaged or you’ve been displaced and need help paying a deposit for rent in a new or temporary home, our foundation is committed to serving Oklahomans in this time of crisis,” said JT Brown, an Oklahoma City REALTOR® and chairman of the OHF’s Board of Trustees.

The Oklahoma Housing Foundation has funds available for homeowners and renters.

The application for a deposit or repair grant can be found on the foundation’s website.

Applicants must have a REALTOR sponsor to qualify for a grant. For those who don’t know a local realtor, the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS has a tool to find one.

“REALTORS® across the state are eager to serve our neighbors in this time of desperation and tragedy for so many,” Brown said. “All of our fundraising efforts for the organization help us prepare for moments like this. And it is critically important we can get information to those who are affected, whether by a transition in life, or most likely right now, a natural disaster.”