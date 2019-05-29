Norman Animal Welfare holding free adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Animal Welfare is holding a free adoption event this week.

In an effort to find new homes for the animals, all adoption fees will be waived.

The shelter is currently full.

The adoption event is being held through June 1 during business hours.

Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed daily from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch

The Norman Animal Welfare Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Avenue in Norman.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Click here to view available animals.