ODOT: Flooding halts some construction projects, causes road, highway closures across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – More than a week after Oklahoma first started to see consistent heavy rainfall, flooding continues to cause road and highway closures across the state.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, dozens of highways and roads remain closed Wednesday morning due to flooding.

ODOT officials say some construction projects have also stopped due to rivers and creeks rising too high for work to continue.

As water levels subside, officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ODOT will look at existing pavement conditions needed for repairs and also construction timetables for any more changes and updates.

Travel is discouraged in areas of eastern Oklahoma, such as a Muskogee and Wagoner counties, as flooding conditions in those areas continue to change rapidly.

Do not drive around a barricade; turn around, don’t drown.

