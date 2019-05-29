Off-duty Sparks volunteer firefighter injured while helping others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local volunteer firefighter was hurt while trying to save others.

On Monday, he pulled over to help victims of a crash but became a victim himself when he was hit by oncoming traffic.

His mother says while she was shocked and concerned to hear the news, what she wasn't surprised about was the fact that he put his life on the line to help others.

"He's a natural-born hero," said Pam Brown. "That's what he is."

She says it had always been her son Nicholas's dream to become a firefighter.

His dream was realized recently when he became a volunteer with the Sparks Fire Department.

"It was probably one of his proudest moments, besides having his daughter, that was probably one of the proudest moments of his life," she said.

Nicholas was on his way home from work Monday when he came upon a wreck that had just happened near I-35 and SE 29th in Oklahoma City.

"And nobody had any headlights on, no emergency flashers or anything and he actually almost hit the wreck," his mother said.

Being a trained first responder, he got out to help, but was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver stopped, but the damage was already done.

Nicholas's pelvis was broken in three places.

The father, who also works in the oil field to support his family, now facing months of recovery.

"The boy worked 24/7," Pam said. "He just never slowed down."

Now, with him out of work as they wait for insurance claims, the concerns continue to add up.

"We don't even know where to go from here," his mother said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.