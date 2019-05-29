OKCFD announces death of search and rescue K9

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has announced the passing of one of their beloved search and rescue K9s, Cali.

OKCFD says Cali passed on May 28, surrounded by her family and Dr. Scott Mason.

“After recently becoming ill, she was diagnosed with heart failure due to bacterial lesions which attached to her aortic valve,” according to the Facebook post.

Cali was born in 2014 and raised by handler Lt. Mark Edwards. Cali and Lt. Edwards became a team on November 3, 2016, during a ‘passing of the leash’ ceremony at the OKC Bombing Memorial.

“Her drive and determination were unmatched.”

Cali received her State Search Disaster certification in 2017.

Cali and Mark traveled across the country training.