Oklahoma Baptist University begins search for 16th university president

May 29, 2019

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Officials at an Oklahoma university are currently searching for the school’s next president.

In January, Oklahoma Baptist University President Dr. David Whitlock retired from his post at the school.

One month later, the Oklahoma Baptist University Board of Trustees approved the presidential search committee to begin searching for the university’s next president.

On Wednesday, officials said that they would begin accepting applications for OBU’s 16th president.

To learn more about the position, click here.

