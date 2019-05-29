Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Oklahoma DEQ offering free testing to all counties for private wells impacted by flooding

May 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is offering free bacteriological testing of private wells that have been submerged in floodwater.

DEQ officials say the testing is being offered for all 77 counties.

If your private well has been submerged in floodwater, you are recommended to not drink the water until you disinfect your well and sample analysis shows that the well is safe.

You can call DEQ at (800)522-0206 for disinfection and sampling instructions and supplies.

Click here for instructions on how to disinfect your well.

