× Oklahoma residents, businesses encouraged to report storm damage through new tool

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. – As additional threats of severe weather continue across the state, residents and businesses are being encouraged to report any damage to the state.

Officials say if you receive any damage from flooding, tornadoes or severe storms, you can report it through the state’s new online damage assessment website.

Washita County officials tell News 4 that it is not looking for damage to trees or outbuildings, but rather businesses and primary residences.

Also, filling out this survey does not take the place of applying for assistance.

“Information collected here will help local and state authorities understand locations impacted by disaster. Please fill out the survey more than once if you have sustained damage to homes, businesses, or agriculture in the same location. This survey is not in any form an application for or guarantee of assistance. Contact information will be used to provide information on resources available as well as how to apply for any assistance that may be available. Please note, this report is strictly for reporting damage or loss of personal property. Utility outages should still be reported to your local utility provider. If this is a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1,” a notice on the site reads.