LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured.

On Tuesday, just after 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of NW Lincoln Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say details of what led up to the shooting also unknown at this time.