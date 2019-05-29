× Preliminary hearing held for metro doctor charged with second-degree murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro doctor who prosecutors say killed a father while he was drunk was in court on Wednesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to I-35, between 15th and 33rd, following a deadly crash. Authorities say Perry was driving a 2013 Mercedes northbound when he hit a motorcycle, killing 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa.

According to court documents, Perry told investigators that “he knew he hit something” but continued driving anyway.

“The driver of the Mercedes continued on northbound, ran off the road on the east side of the interstate where he struck a light pole, which caused the vehicle to become disabled,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say they believe Perry had been drinking, and that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected.

He was ultimately charged with second-degree murder.

Perry was in court on Wednesday morning for his preliminary hearing.

Online court documents do not say when the trial is expected to begin.