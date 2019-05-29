× Six Sooners, One Cowgirl Named All-America

Six Oklahoma players and one from Oklahoma State were honored as All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Oklahoma’s six selections were the most in one season in program history.

Pitcher Giselle Juarez and infielders Sydney Romero and Caleigh Clifton of the Sooners were all named first team.

OU’s Joceyln Alo and Fale Aviu were named second team.

Oklahoma freshman Grace Green and OSU pitcher Samantha Show were named third team.

Oklahoma had more All-America selections than any other school.

It’s the second time for Alo, Clifton and Romero to be named All-America.

Juarez was a first team pick for the second year in a row after making All-American last year for Arizona State.

The honor was the first for the other players.

Here is the complete list of the NFCA All-Americans for 2019:

NCAA DIVISION I – FIRST TEAM

Position Name School

P Giselle “G” Juarez University of Oklahoma

P Amber Fiser University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

P Gabbie Plain University of Washington

C Dejah Mulipola University of Arizona

1B Kayla Konwent University of Wisconsin, Madison

2B Caleigh Clifton University of Oklahoma

3B Abbey Cheek University of Kentucky

SS Sis Bates University of Washington

OF Amanda Lorenz University of Florida

OF Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza University of Arizona

OF Morgan Howe Arizona State University

UT-P Rachel Garcia University of California, Los Angeles

DP or UT-Non-P Cait Brooks University of Notre Dame

At Large-P Nicole Newman Drake University

At Large-3B Sydney Sherrill Florida State University

At Large-P Taylor McQuillin University of Arizona

At Large-OF Kylan Becker University of Mississippi

At Large-3B Sydney Romero University of Oklahoma

NCAA DIVISION I – SECOND TEAM

Position Name School

P Kelly Barnhill University of Florida

P Montana Fouts University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

P Georgina Corrick University of South Florida

C Morganne Flores University of Washington

1B Kaylee Tow University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

2B Reyna Carranco University of Arizona

3B Amanda Sanchez Louisiana State University

SS Lilli Piper Ohio State University, The

OF Bubba Nickles University of California, Los Angeles

OF Jocelyn Alo University of Oklahoma

OF Falepolima Aviu University of Oklahoma

UT-P Shelbi Sunseri Louisiana State University

DP or UT-Non-P Fa Leilua Mississippi State University

At Large-SS Jessie Harper University of Arizona

At Large-DP or UT-Non-P Bailey Hemphill University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

At Large-P Autumn Storms University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

At Large-P Meghan King Florida State University

At Large-2B Janae Jefferson University of Texas at Austin

NCAA DIVISION I – THIRD TEAM

Position Name School

P Taran Alvelo University of Washington

P Summer Ellyson University of Louisiana at Lafayette

P Danielle Williams Northwestern University

C Mia Davidson Mississippi State University

1B Grace Green University of Oklahoma

2B Aubrey Leach University of Tennessee, Knoxville

3B Skylee James University of Illinois at Chicago

SS Alyssa DiCarlo University of Georgia

OF Kindra Hackbarth Arizona State University

OF Kate Gordon James Madison University

OF Karli Hamilton Texas Tech University

UT-P Odicci Alexander James Madison University

DP or UT-Non-P Kendyl Lindaman University of Florida

At Large-P Megan Good James Madison University

At Large-UT-P Samantha Show Oklahoma State University

At Large-UT-P Miranda Elish University of Texas at Austin

At Large-2B Emily Clark Ohio State University, The