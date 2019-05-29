Six Sooners, One Cowgirl Named All-America

Six Oklahoma players and one from Oklahoma State were honored as All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Oklahoma’s six selections were the most in one season in program history.
Pitcher Giselle Juarez and infielders Sydney Romero and Caleigh Clifton of the Sooners were all named first team.
OU’s Joceyln Alo and Fale Aviu were named second team.
Oklahoma freshman Grace Green and OSU pitcher Samantha Show were named third team.
Oklahoma had more All-America selections than any other school.
It’s the second time for Alo, Clifton and Romero to be named All-America.
Juarez was a first team pick for the second year in a row after making All-American last year for Arizona State.
The honor was the first for the other players.
Here is the complete list of the NFCA All-Americans for 2019:
NCAA DIVISION I – FIRST TEAM
P
Giselle “G” Juarez
University of Oklahoma
P
Amber Fiser
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
P
Gabbie Plain
University of Washington
C
Dejah Mulipola
University of Arizona
1B
Kayla Konwent
University of Wisconsin, Madison
2B
Caleigh Clifton
University of Oklahoma
3B
Abbey Cheek
University of Kentucky
SS
Sis Bates
University of Washington
OF
Amanda Lorenz
University of Florida
OF
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza
University of Arizona
OF
Morgan Howe
Arizona State University
UT-P
Rachel Garcia
University of California, Los Angeles
DP or UT-Non-P
Cait Brooks
University of Notre Dame
At Large-P
Nicole Newman
Drake University
At Large-3B
Sydney Sherrill
Florida State University
At Large-P
Taylor McQuillin
University of Arizona
At Large-OF
Kylan Becker
University of Mississippi
At Large-3B
Sydney Romero
University of Oklahoma
NCAA DIVISION I – SECOND TEAM
P
Kelly Barnhill
University of Florida
P
Montana Fouts
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
P
Georgina Corrick
University of South Florida
C
Morganne Flores
University of Washington
1B
Kaylee Tow
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
2B
Reyna Carranco
University of Arizona
3B
Amanda Sanchez
Louisiana State University
SS
Lilli Piper
Ohio State University, The
OF
Bubba Nickles
University of California, Los Angeles
OF
Jocelyn Alo
University of Oklahoma
OF
Falepolima Aviu
University of Oklahoma
UT-P
Shelbi Sunseri
Louisiana State University
DP or UT-Non-P
Fa Leilua
Mississippi State University
At Large-SS
Jessie Harper
University of Arizona
At Large-DP or UT-Non-P
Bailey Hemphill
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
At Large-P
Autumn Storms
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
At Large-P
Meghan King
Florida State University
At Large-2B
Janae Jefferson
University of Texas at Austin
NCAA DIVISION I – THIRD TEAM
P
Taran Alvelo
University of Washington
P
Summer Ellyson
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
P
Danielle Williams
Northwestern University
C
Mia Davidson
Mississippi State University
1B
Grace Green
University of Oklahoma
2B
Aubrey Leach
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
3B
Skylee James
University of Illinois at Chicago
SS
Alyssa DiCarlo
University of Georgia
OF
Kindra Hackbarth
Arizona State University
OF
Kate Gordon
James Madison University
OF
Karli Hamilton
Texas Tech University
UT-P
Odicci Alexander
James Madison University
DP or UT-Non-P
Kendyl Lindaman
University of Florida
At Large-P
Megan Good
James Madison University
At Large-UT-P
Samantha Show
Oklahoma State University
At Large-UT-P
Miranda Elish
University of Texas at Austin
At Large-2B
Emily Clark
Ohio State University, The
At Large-OF
Rachel Anderson
Southeast Missouri State University