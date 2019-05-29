Sooner Reunion and Cowgirl Return at WCWS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are numerous connections at this year's Women's College World Series, which begins Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are on the same side of the bracket, which is full of links between the coaches.

Oklahoma State will face Florida on Thursday at 6:00 pm.

It's the Cowgirls' first WCWS since 2011 and 8th in school history.

OSU is coached by former OU baseball player Kenny Gajewski, who played for the Sooners with Tim Walton, who is now the Gators head coach.

Both Gajewski and Walton worked for OU coach Patty Gasso, Gajewski as head groundskeeper, and Walton as an assistant coach.

Oklahoma will play Alabama at about 8:30 Thursday.

The Sooners and Crimson Tide have met several times in the WCWS, including the 2012 finals, won by Alabama.

On Wednesday, the coaches pre-tournament news conference featured a lot of talk about those past connections.