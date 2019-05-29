Tulsa officials monitoring conditions of levee system as severe weather continues

Watch live: Opioid trial against drug maker, Johnson & Johnson, enters day 2
TULSA, Okla. – Officials in the Tulsa area are warning residents who live behind levees in Tulsa County to take precautions and possibly evacuate their homes.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said that the inflow at Keystone Dam had allowed the water level behind the dam to go down. However, other rounds of severe weather could lead to additional problems.

City leaders say the levees are working properly. They say any seepage in the levee is ‘fairly normal,’ but they are still asking nearby residents to evacuate if possible.

The self-evacuation locations are:

  • 104 N. Gilcrease Museum Drive (Veterinary Clinic)
  • Cameron St. & 41st W. Avenue (Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy)
  • 2500 W. Edison.

There are two evacuation shelters in place:

  •  Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place
  •  Faith Church, 1901 West 171st St. in Glenpool.
