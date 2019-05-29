Woman recovering after falling 25 feet down NW Oklahoma City storm drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is recovering from injuries after falling about 25 feet down a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near NW 63rd and Robinson.

“She's dodging traffic, and that's what - someone is going to get hit, or she's going to cause an accident,” a woman told a 911 dispatcher.

That was the first call to 911 after the woman was spotted running in and out of traffic on Broadway Extension.

Mary Hoock made the second call.

"She was very agitated and frustrated," Hoock told News 4.

The situation escalated even further when the woman reached a nearby storm drain.

"I was out here, and she came walking up the drainage canal and she looked like she was very frustrated. She asked for water. I asked her if I could get her some water. She started crawling down into the hole,” Hoock said.

Hoock said the woman was hanging from the metal bar across the drain and said that’s how she likes to stretch.

"I told her that was very deep, and she was going to hurt herself. She just had sandals on,” Hoock said.

That’s when her coworker, Ken Erb, approached to see what was going on.

"She said that there was a lady hanging from the bars and, when I got here, she was kind of bracing herself in the drainage and, as I looked in, she fell,” Erb said.

The two quickly called for help.

"Our firefighters got here, and they were able to use the cutters off the jaws of life and cut those metal bars out of the way so they could gain access,” said Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Using a 30-foot ladder, they got her out.

Hoock said this is why she’s been worried about the storm drain for years.

"I've been concerned about this hole because of the space between the railings, being close to a hotel, a kid falling in there. But, like I said, I've never seen anybody just crawl in there,” Hoock said.

The woman has not yet been identified. She is recovering at the OU Trauma Center.