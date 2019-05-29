× Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after rollover crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City.

It happened Tuesday, just after 11 p.m., on I-235 southbound at I-35.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old woman was driving southbound on I-235 when her vehicle “departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason.” Her vehicle then went down an embankment, crossing over two on-ramps and rolling approximately three times.

Officials say the woman was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries in critical condition.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.