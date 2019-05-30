4 our vets: Upcoming events scheduled to help Oklahoma veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs say there are several upcoming events that could be helpful for Oklahoma veterans.

At this point, the Veteran State Registry is officially open for enrollment. The registry was created by the state legislature in 2017 to verify eligibility for state veteran benefits. Completing the application is voluntary. However, beginning Nov. 1, 2020, in order to get the veteran indicator on your license or ID card, veterans must be enrolled.

Veterans can enroll online from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The department is celebrating female veterans with a roll call and resource fair on June 12.

June 12 celebrates the signing of an Act in 1948 that granted women the ability to serve outside the necessity of war.

Organizers are asking female veterans to take a photo with other female veterans and post it on social media with the #okwomenvets at 12 p.m. on June 12.

If you’re in the Oklahoma City metro area, you can join the women for a group photo at noon surrounding the Women Veteran`s Monument in Patriot Park in Del City.

The Women Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair will be held in the Del City Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12.