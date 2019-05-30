Alabama infant recovering after being left in car for nearly 12 hours

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″]MOBILE, Ala. – A 4-month-old boy is recovering after being left for nearly 12 hours over the weekend in a hot car, WPMI reported.

A man reportedly spotted the baby as he went out to his own car Sunday morning before church.

He told WPMI seeing the baby almost made him cry; he broke a car window with his elbow to rescue the boy.

“When I saw him cry it almost made me cry, so I hit one time and it bust,” said Jermius Scott.

Another man, Tarance James, said the baby was “turning purple,” sweating through his clothes and unable to cry.

“I see the baby turning purple, it was sweating, I looked at the scalp, it was dry and had dandruff,” said James. “So, when they got the baby out of the car and the back was wet, the Pamper was wet, the baby wanted to cry but it couldn’t cry, I’m like, oh, man.”

Police told WPMI the boy’s father was supposed to be watching him but he told police he had forgotten him in the car at about 10 p.m. the night before.

Police were called around 9 a.m. the next day about the boy.