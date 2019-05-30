× Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to Oklahoma, Missouri

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Anheuser-Busch is delivering three truckloads (more than 150,000 cans) of emergency drinking water to support local communities in Oklahoma and Missouri devastated by flooding.

The clean drinking water will be delivered to A&B Distributors Inc. in Muskogee who will work alongside the American Red Cross to distribute the water locally to those in need.

“For over 30 years, we have worked with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water to our neighbors during times of need,” said Bill Bradley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Anheuser-Busch. “Applying our production and logistics expertise to deliver clean, safe drinking water is the best way we can lend a hand in our communities during these unimaginable situations.”

Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville, Georgia brewery and the Fort Collins, CO brewery periodically pause their beer production throughout the year to can drinking water so they are always prepared to help communities in times of disaster.

Since the inception of their emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 80 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters nationwide.

Anheuser-Busch has worked in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906.