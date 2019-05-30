× Army Corps reducing water release rate at Keystone Dam

TULSA, Okla. – Although there is more rain in the forecast, there is some good news for folks living near Tulsa along the Arkansas River.

On Thursday, the Army Corp of Engineers announced they are reducing the amount of water being released from the Keystone Dam.

The Army Corps brought the flow rate of water down to 240,000 cubic feet of water per second on Thursday morning.

Officials say they plan to bring the outflow down every six hours until they reach 100,000 cubic feet of water per second.

They say they hope to reach that rate by June 4, depending on the weather.

Officials are still worried about the 70-year-old levee system holding up to the pressure. We’re told crews are working around the clock monitoring the levees.