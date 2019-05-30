Authorities still searching for suspect who shot Tillman County water tower

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for the people responsible for damaging a water tower in Tillman County.

On Sunday night, officials in Tillman County learned that the baseline water tower was vandalized.

Water could be seen pouring out from the tower after someone apparently shot the tower a dozen times.l

Since then, crews have repaired the tower and are working to fill it.

However, authorities are still searching for the person responsible for the crime.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office.