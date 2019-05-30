Blue Angels arrive at Tinker Air Force Base ahead of air show

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The Navy’s Blue Angels are soaring into Tinker Air Force Base just in time to fly for crowds this weekend.

The elite demonstration team will headline this year’s ‘Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show.’

On average, the Blue Angels do about 70 different shows across the United States every year.

My photographer and I are on our way to our story… BUT we had to pull over and watch the @BlueAngels at @Team_Tinker. ✈️ ✈️ SO cool!!! @kfor pic.twitter.com/V0Zcb3U6qR — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) May 30, 2019

“I love bringing the jet to cities around the world and the country. I get to show them what the Navy and Marine Corps can really do and I get to represent those 800,000 sailors and Marines actually out there in harm’s way. It’s a unique ability and we are very excited to bring that show to you guys,” said Lt. Cary Rickoff.

News 4’s Emily Sutton got a chance to check out one the FA18 Hornets and talk with the pilots before she flies with them on Friday.

Emily will get the chance to experience barrel rolls, loops, and inverted flying. She will also see what happens when the jet starts pulling seven Gs.