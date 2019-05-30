× Boil Order issued for Apex Fitness water system

GRADY CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a boil order for the Apex Fitness water system, located in Grady County.

The DEQ issued this order due to E.coli in the drinking water.

Residents who use this water system should only use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.