City officials: Arcadia Lake to remain closed due to flooding

ARCADIA LAKE, Okla. – While many families had to skip out on their Memorial Day plans at Arcadia Lake, city officials warn the lake will likely remain closed for another week or longer.

Last week, Edmond city officials announced that Arcadia Lake would be closed due to flooding from the recent rain.

The closure affects:

Central State Park

Edmond Park

Scissortail Campground

Carl Reherman Park

Spring Creek Park

Spring Creek Trail.

On Thursday, Edmond City Manager Larry Stevens says the closure of the parks at the lake will remain in place. Officials say the closure will probably be in effect for a total of two weeks or longer.

Officials said the lake elevation was standing at 1,019 feet, which is 13 feet above normal water elevation.