Cowboys Announce Non-Conference Kickoff Times

Oklahoma State announced kickoff times for their three non-conference games for the 2019 football season.

OSU will open the year at Oregon State on Friday, August 30 and kickoff at 9:30 pm central time on FS1.

The Cowboys first home game will be September 7 against McNeese State.   That game will kickoff at 6:00 pm on ESPN+.

OSU then travels to Tulsa the next Saturday, September 14, for a 2:30 kickoff on either ABC, ESPN, or ESPN 2.

The Cowboys Big 12 games will have kickoffs announced as the season progresses.

