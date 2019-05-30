Cowboys Back at the Brick for NCAA Regional

Oklahoma State's baseball team earned the right to host an NCAA regional, and were looking forward to doing it at Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater in its final season.

Heavy rains in Stillwater over the last couple of weeks made hosting it at Reynolds Stadium unfeasible, and OSU will be hosting at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City instead.

OSU will face Harvard Friday at 6:00 pm, with Nebraska meeting Connecticut in the first game at noon.

The Cowboys practiced at the Brick on Thursday and talked about hosting the regional.

