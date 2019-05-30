DHS encouraging Oklahomans affected by severe storms to request replacement of SNAP benefits 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans across the state have been impacted by recent severe storms, including families served by DHS.

According to DHS, families who lost food purchased using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to loss of power for an extended period or flooding are encouraged to request a replacement.

SNAP recipients whose households lost food as a result of the storms may request a replacement of benefits up to the monthly amount received for May 2019.

“We are extremely saddened about the devastation and loss so many of our neighbors have experienced,” said Patrick Klein, director of Adult and Family Services. “While people are getting back on their feet, we want them to know DHS is here to help them. We encourage families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits immediately.”

To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, complete the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form within 10 calendar days of the loss, and return the form to your local DHS county office.

Those who have lost their food benefit card can request a replacement online here or contact Conduent at 1-888-328-6551.

