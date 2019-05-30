× Firefighters investigating pair of fires in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a pair of fires that destroyed a home in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 2nd and Blackwelder.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they noticed heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure. In fact, officials say smoke could be seen for miles away.

Investigators say the house was vacant at the time.

A short time later, firefighters were also called to a fire near N.W. 3rd and Douglas Blvd.

Initial reports indicate that arson may be suspected in these fires.