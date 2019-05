× GoFundMe link for U.S.S. Batfish

According to Port of Muskogee officials, the Batfish has moved a bit but is not off its mounts. Staff members at the museum were able to secure the World War II submarine to prevent it from floating away.

Staff members say they have a limited window to reposition the submarine once the water starts to recede. The work will cost about $150,000, so the museum has launched a GoFundMe account to help the U.S.S. Batfish.