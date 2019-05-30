Hope Floats: Ponca City company helps with flood rescues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. - Many Oklahoma towns are still swamped by flood waters, but our state is also being flooded by something else, too: kindness.

Folks in Ponca City are using an airboat and showing just what the Oklahoma standard is all about.

“It’s a helpless feeling,” said Jay Bohon, farmer/rancher in Ponca City. “If it wasn’t for great people, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Bohon’s cattle are still alive thanks to Josh Fields and Stolhand-Wells Plumbing, Heating and Air.

“That’s just the way we do things around here,” said Fields, the General Manager of Stolhand-Wells Heating and Air. “We don’t know any different I guess.”

Fields has been loading his airboat with feed and hay to take to Jay’s cattle that have been stranded in flood waters for nearly a week now.

“I’ve seen the guys around town, but I didn’t know who they were,” said Fields. “If it wasn’t for them, I’d have no way to feed them. These guys have been meeting me when they get off work every day, taking me. It’s amazing.”

And Bohon’s just one of the many rescues.

Many streets still look like lakes and homes and shops are underwater.

“I’ve never seen the water like it is now,” said Fields. “It’s been pretty insane.”

Through the devastation, the community is coming together to show others the Oklahoma standard.

“It’s tough, but we’ll make it with these people, people like that,” said Bohon. “They’re lifesavers and they won’t take anything.”