Man arrested in Pauls Valley after allegedly stabbing man, dog and assaulting woman

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - A man in Pauls Valley was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man, a dog and then strangling his girlfriend.

“I saw Buddy’s feet all bloody and then I just saw him walking to right back there and then he just bled out right there,” said 9-year-old Haidyn Thompson, who found her injured dog in her backyard.

The 13-year old golden retriever mix named Buddy died in his own backyard after he was caught in the crosshairs between Pauls Valley police and a man who was trying to get away from them.

Police said 26-year-old Deane Jones was on the run after allegedly stabbing someone earlier that same day. Officers spotted him walking down a neighborhood road on the east side of town.

“They, of course, engaged in a foot pursuit. Mr. Jones jumped through several backyards, jumping fences,” PV Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley said.

That’s when Jones came across Buddy. The dog’s owners said Buddy wouldn’t hurt a fly and may have even been trying to greet the intruder when he was stabbed to death.

Haidyn was the one who found Buddy.

“I started bawling because it was said. I didn’t want him to die because he was our best friend,” Thompson said.

“This family is devastated. They lost basically a family member,” Jolley said.

Jones allegedly told police he did it out of fear.

Court documents say, in addition to stabbing a man, that same day Jones also attacked and strangled his girlfriend.

She told police, “Jones had a knife and threatened her with it before she was able to get away from him.”

Jones was found and arrested just before midnight on the same day. He has been charged with animal cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic strangulation. Police said he could still face charges for the stabbing.

The man he’s accused of stabbing had a punctured lung but has been released from the hospital.

As for Buddy’s family, they say they’re happy Jones is facing justice.

“We needed this guy off the streets. He’s obviously dangerous. He’s made it very clear he’s not afraid to hurt someone,” Jolley said.

Jones was booked into the Garvin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.