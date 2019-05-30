National Weather Service: Oklahoma experienced 61 tornadoes in May

NORMAN, Okla.- With June just days away, the National Weather Service is looking back at the volatile weather Oklahoma experienced during the month of May.

Throughout the month of May, dozens of homes have been destroyed by either tornadoes or flooding.

Recently, residents in Twin Lakes have been scrambling to save their belongings as 10 homes fell into the Cimarron River.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday night, an EF-3 tornado touched down in El Reno and tore through a local motel and mobile home park. As a result, two people died in the storm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials with the National Weather Service say there have been at least 61 tornadoes in Oklahoma in May, which brought the total number of tornadoes to 83 in 2019. However, organizers say that number could easily rise as storm investigations continue.

During an average year, Oklahoma may experience 40 tornadoes with 23 of those occurring in May.

This year, those numbers doubled and researchers say there was a tornado somewhere in the Sooner State for six consecutive days between May 20 and May 25.

This month, the National Weather Service issued 84 tornado warnings.

Sadly, four Oklahomans have died as a result of tornadoes this spring, including the two people who died in El Reno.

The other to were killed when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Bryan County, near the town of Blue on April 30.