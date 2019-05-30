× Update: suspect in custody after domestic call turned into shots fired

Update: Officials now have a man in custody after a domestic call turned into a shooting exchange between the suspect and an officer.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers are on the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting and are working to take a man into custody in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene at the 3700 block of N Maney Ave just after 5:30 p.m. on a domestic call where the suspect was allegedly waving a gun around and possibly hit a woman with a car.

According to scanner traffic, the suspect fired off at least one round at the officer, and the officer returned fire.

It is unclear if anyone was hit during the exchange.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.