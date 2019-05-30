Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

OHP: 17-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident near Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of an auto-pedestrian accident in Stephens County that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

The incident happened Thursday, just before 12:50 a.m., on US81 near Rose Rd., less than a mile south of Marlow.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not injured.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.

