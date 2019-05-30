× OKC RIVERSPORT offering free ‘Learn to Row Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’ve always wanted to get in shape while enjoying the Oklahoma River, a local group is willing to teach you the basics for free.

OKC RIVERSPORT will host a free ‘Learn to Row Day’ on Saturday, June 1 at the Chesapeake Boathouse on the Oklahoma River.

Organizers say the session begins on land with participants learning the stroke on an indoor rowing machine and an indoor rowing tank. The class will then move to the water in a stable, flat-bottomed barge.

“You don’t have to be an athlete to make it happen,” explained Oklahoma City Boathouse Director Mike Knopp. “Recreational rowers range in age from 12 to 90, it’s never too early or too late to take up the sport.”

Activities will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The ‘Learn to Row Day’ is open to anyone ages 14 and older. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, tennis shoes, socks, a hat, sunglasses, a sunscreen and bring a water bottle.

The sessions are free, but pre-registration is encouraged and can be done online at https://www.riversportokc.org/lessons/learn-to-row-day/ or call (405) 552-4040 to learn more.