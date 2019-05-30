Oklahoma farmland, homes and roads devastated by Mother Nature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKWELL, Okla. - “We had a flood, and our roof came off, and we have severe home damage,” said homeowner Micky Benge.

People in Blackwell, trying to recover from catastrophic flooding.

“One time - in the second flood, it was coming up at 7 foot an hour,” said Blackwell resident Don Godbehere.

One family from Shidler has been staying in Blackwell for days.

“I'm kinda… I don’t even… I’m really still in shock," said Benge. “That’s like all my childhood memories and stuff."

Water creating major problems for farmers.

“I’ve lost about probably 450 acres of wheat just in this general area… flood waters going over the top,” said Lyman Urban.

“I’ve got three to four acres over there that’s completely gone,” added Godbehere.

Some roads and bridges around town, are still impassable.

“You have to drive another… 10 miles at least around just to get to Ponca City and then it's another 8.5 miles from there,” said Godbehere. "You get a semi running over a spot that’s a foot from where the banks caved off… washing out under the road… yeah, it's scary,” he said.

Those farmers trying to protect their animals.

“We had to tie one horse up 'cause he kept getting out against this bank where the rocks are sliding and we wasn’t sure he wasn’t gonna fall off in there,” said Godbehere.

“I’ve lost probably one calf… it probably got caught in the stream I haven’t been able to find it,” said Urban.

People all over Northern Oklahoma, left trying to pick up the pieces.

“It’s a God thing… you just gotta pray about… that God will get you through the next year,” said Urban.

“You don’t know what the next moment’s gonna be like you know,” said Benge.