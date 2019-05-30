Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly making false report about teen swept away in river

Posted 7:14 am, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28AM, May 30, 2019


TULSA, Okla. – A woman was arrested after allegedly calling in a false report of someone being swept away in a flooded drainage ditch by the Arkansas River.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa fire officials say a woman called 911, saying she saw a teen clinging to a tree in the drainage ditch. She said she went to a nearby apartment complex to get a rope to help but when she came back, the teen was gone.

“She went to get something to throw to him, to assist to him, get him out of the water. When she came back, he was gone,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

FOX 23 reports first responders searched the area for two hours only to later find out, no one was ever in danger or in the water.

Firefighters became suspicious when they tried to find the caller and were told she had left.

A woman, Heather Jeffries, was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Heather Jeffries

She was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of obstructing/interfering with a police officer and false crime reporting to 911.

First responders say while they’re glad no one was hurt, they take all calls seriously.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.