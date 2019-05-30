× OU football announces kickoff times for several games, including Red River Showdown

NORMAN, Okla. – It’s still a few months away, but a new announcement by the University of Oklahoma already has football fans gearing up for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, OU announced start times and TV information for a few football games next season.

The University of Oklahoma will kick off the 2019 football season on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Norman against Houston. The game will be shown on ABC.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, OU will take on South Dakota in Norman with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

For the Sooners’ first away game, the team will head to Los Angeles for a matchup against UCLA inside Rose Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be shown on FOX.

While organizers are still working out times for the next two games, officials say they have already worked out the plan for the Red River Showdown.

OU will take on Texas on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be shown by FOX.